Bulgarian President: EU - Northern Macedonia Negotiations Should Be Postponed

There seems to be only one way out: postponing the negotiations for Northern Macedonia's membership in the EU until a clear, binding bilateral agreement is concluded between Bulgaria and the Republic of Northern Macedonia to clear up all bilateral issues. This was stated by the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

"I expect the Bulgarian government to press for Chapter 35 from the negotiating framework, in which to include our entire National Framework Position, adopted a year ago by the Bulgarian Parliament, as clearly defined criteria to be followed throughout the negotiation process. At the moment this does not seems to be the case." he added.