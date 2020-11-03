Bulgarian President: EU - Northern Macedonia Negotiations Should Be Postponed
There seems to be only one way out: postponing the negotiations for Northern Macedonia's membership in the EU until a clear, binding bilateral agreement is concluded between Bulgaria and the Republic of Northern Macedonia to clear up all bilateral issues. This was stated by the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.
"I expect the Bulgarian government to press for Chapter 35 from the negotiating framework, in which to include our entire National Framework Position, adopted a year ago by the Bulgarian Parliament, as clearly defined criteria to be followed throughout the negotiation process. At the moment this does not seems to be the case." he added.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » US Election 2020: Biden and Trump Rally Supporters in Key States
- » North Macedonia and Bulgaria Seek Solution to Historical Dispute
- » Bulgarian President Radev Self-Isolates, His General Secretary Tested Positive for COVID-19
- » Biden Holds 12 Point Lead over Trump in New National Poll
- » Bulgaria: Prison for Unregulated Passenger Transport
- » Bulgarian PM Borissov: We Must Observe All The Measures