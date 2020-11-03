Bulgarian President: EU - Northern Macedonia Negotiations Should Be Postponed

Politics | November 3, 2020, Tuesday // 16:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President: EU - Northern Macedonia Negotiations Should Be Postponed facebook

There seems to be only one way out: postponing the negotiations for Northern Macedonia's membership in the EU until a clear, binding bilateral agreement is concluded between Bulgaria and the Republic of Northern Macedonia to clear up all bilateral issues. This was stated by the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

  "I expect the Bulgarian government to press for Chapter 35 from the negotiating framework, in which to include our entire National Framework Position, adopted a year ago by the Bulgarian Parliament, as clearly defined criteria to be followed throughout the negotiation process.  At the moment this does not seems to be the case." he added.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Northern Macedonia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria