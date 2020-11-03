Bulgaria: GPs Will Issue Electronic Referrals for a PCR Test in a Few Days

Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov announced this after conversation with the chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of the Health Insurance Fund, Jeni Nacheva. She assured him that by the end of the week will be performed technical tests necessary for the issuance of electronic referrals for PCR. Then the procedure would begin.



"By the end of this week, the tests of the system will be finished, and from next week Ms. Nacheva assured me that this will happen to all patients of general practitioners," the minister added.



Experts from the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases discussed whether antigen tests could replace PCR testing, but the Center did not give an definitive answer as to whether the results of antigen tests were sufficient to quarantine a person.



Minister Angelov also announced that from Thursday there will be Covid test points in front of the big hospitals. Also, 20 employees of the National Center for Public Health and Analysis will be transferred to work in the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate from today.