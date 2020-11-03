COVID-19: Negative PCR Test for Those Entering Romania from Bulgaria

From 00:00 on 03.11.2020, those entering the territory of Romania from Bulgaria, regardless of citizenship, must present a document with a negative result of PCR test made no later than 48 hours before the trip, according to the "Border Police “.

Those who do not provide such a document are quarantined for 14 days at their place of residence.

Persons holding residence documents in another EU Member State who will leave the country within 24 hours will be allowed to transit without a PCR test.

The restriction does not apply to transport staff engaged in the transport of passengers, goods, officials, border guards, medical professionals, participants in international sporting and cultural events traveling for training purposes.

The measure is based on a decision of 02.11.2020 of the National Emergency Committee of Romania, which puts Bulgaria on the list of high-risk countries for the spread of COVID-19.