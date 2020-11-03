COVID 19 in France: Paris Under Curfew

The French government will return the night curfew to Paris and possibly the Ile-de-France region, a cabinet spokesman said. Details will be announced later today.

French supermarkets will have to close their stands with "non-essential" products from today, Prime Minister Jean Castex was quoted as saying by DPA and Reuters.

The ban was introduced after protests by mayors that restrictive measures against the coronavirus in the country unfairly damage small businesses. The Prime Minister pointed out that now is not the time to cancel already announced measures.

The government has introduced restrictive measures for the moving and gathering of citizens across France for the second time this year since Friday. Stores selling only "non-essential" goods such as books and clothing are forced to close.