COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2427 Registered Cases, 51 Deaths

51 died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. The new cases are 2427. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal.

A total of 7910 tests were performed, which means that every third sample taken yesterday was positive.

180 are patients in intensive care units. 507 were cured yesterday.

