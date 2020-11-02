Whale Tail Sculpture Spares Train from Crash in Rotterdam

A Dutch underground railway driver has a whale of a tale to tell and whale's tail to thank for being alive to tell it.

Transport authorities say a train failed to come to a halt at the barricades after the last stop on the line on Monday, instead breezing right by it. That could have sent the train careening off an overhang and to a 10-metre drop.

Lucky for the driver though, a 10-metre sculpture of a whale's tail is displayed right at the end of the track. That meant, instead of going over the edge, the train shot out and landed resting on the upturned fin.

Nearby residents said they were awoken by a crash shortly after midnight.

"Suddenly I could see that the tail was occupied," one resident told broadcaster NOS.

There were no passengers on board at the time of the incident. The driver was shaken, but uninjured, and managed to climb out of the train unassisted. Work crews were on Monday trying to remove the train from the sculpture. Experts said the damage to the train was substantial.

The sculpture at the De Akkers station in Spijkenisse, which lies outside Rotterdam, consists of two whale tails emerging from the ground, appearing as if the bodies are underground./DPA