116 Days Later: End of Traditional Protests in Bulgaria



New forms of protest and an end to the traditional processions in Sofia. This was announced by the organizers of the so-called "Poison Trio" on the 116th night of discontent.

However, the initiators did not reveal what the protest will look like.

Despite the decision for limited daily actions, the goals of the protest remain the same - resignations of PM Boyko Borissov and of Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev and early parliamentary elections.

A demonstration in front of the Council of Ministers is planned for Thursday, during which old shoes of Bulgarians who have left the country and sought a livelihood abroad will be collected.

And this form is not a born patent, as similar demonstrations with the shoes of emigrants were held months ago in other countries, such as neighboring Macedonia.