COVID-19: Bulgarian Health Minister Starts Inspections in Hospitals

The inspection ordered by Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov, which covers private and state medical institutions throughout the country, starts today. According to Minister Angelov, the hospitals that refuse to open beds for patients with Covid-19 will be subject to inspection. A legal change is also envisaged, according to which hospitals that refuse to open beds for the treatment of patients with coronavirus should not be financed by the Health Insurance Fund.

As of today, police officers trained to provide pre-medical care will help the Emergency Service to transport Covid-19 patients in need of hospital treatment./BNR