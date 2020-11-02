How Much do UK Businesses Spend on Energy - And How Can They Save Money?

Every business - regardless of whether it is selling a product, offering a service or serving food - relies on gas and electricity to keep going. As a result, energy consumption is one of the largest bills that businesses must deal with, but it has never been easier to reduce this monthly outgoing bill. A small business in the UK spends on average up to £3000 on their electricity bill, and around £1000 on gas, but an investigation has found that this is an overspend of up to £300. We’ve found some ways that your business can save money, to leave you with a nice surprise next time that monthly bill comes around!

Reduce Your Energy Consumption

We all know that switching off lights when you’re leaving the room, and keeping doors shut if you have the heating on, can help to reduce your energy consumption. However, there are some other small changes that you can do to reduce the amount of energy that your business uses. This includes switching off plugs at the source, choosing automatic lighting systems over regular switches, and encouraging your staff to maintain good energy-efficient habits, such as filling a kettle with only the amount of water needed.

Improve Your Energy Efficiency

Making your business more energy efficient is easier than you might think, and there isn’t a lot of effort needed on your part! Some ways to make your business more energy efficient are more expensive than others, but there are plenty of options available to suit a variety of budgets and business types. An easy and quick way to improve the energy efficiency of your lighting system is to opt for LED bulbs or energy-efficient light bulbs. They emit the same high-quality light as regular bulbs but require a significantly lower amount of energy and last a lot longer.

Another way to improve the energy efficiency of your business is to ensure that windows are double glazed, and doors are sealed tight when shut. This will make sure that hot air doesn’t escape, so that your business will heat up quicker than if there was a draft. Whilst replacing your existing windows with double-glazed options will be a costly investment, it can save you money in the long-term.

Switch Energy Suppliers

When it comes to energy suppliers, it can be difficult to know which companies are willing to offer you a reliable service at a low cost. However, there are plenty of energy providers on the market that can offer you a good business energy deal, and you can find them on comparison sites like Utility Bidder. Switching energy providers has been proven to be one of the most significant ways that you can save money on your energy bills, as often businesses choose the most convenient energy supplier rather than the most cost-effective.

Saving money on your energy couldn’t be easier, and by considering a few of these options that we have suggested, you could be on your way to cutting back the costs and putting aside money for the things that truly matter in your business.