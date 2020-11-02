Israel Starts to Test Coronavirus Vaccine on Humans

Experimental trials of coronavirus vaccine have begun in Israel, which, if successful, could be provide ready for use vaccine by the end of next summer, BTA reports. Initially, 80 volunteers will take part in the trials. Their number will be increased to 960 in December. In case of success, the third stage with 30,000 people is scheduled for April or May next year.

The Israeli Institute for Biological Research began animal testing of the experimental BriLife vaccine in March. A week ago, its representatives announced that they had received permission for the next stage.

While the first volunteers received the vaccine, primary schools in the country opened to attend classes. The second national quarantine in Israel is gradually easing. The restrictions are gradually being lifted due to the declining number of patients. Children from first to fourth grade return to school first. The older ones are still studying remotely.

The government also approved a gradual restoration of business and entertainment activities.