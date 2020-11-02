US Election 2020: Biden and Trump Rally Supporters in Key States

More than 90 million people have already cast their ballots in early voting, putting the country on course for its highest turnout in a century.

The election comes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The US has recorded more cases and more deaths than any other country worldwide, reporting more than 99,000 infections on Saturday alone.

Trump travels across five states in final push for votes

The Republican president had a punishing schedule on Sunday, holding rallies in Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia, followed later by Florida - all states where polls suggest a tighter race.

Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania