US Election 2020: Biden and Trump Rally Supporters in Key States

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have been travelling across the nation as the US election enters its closing stage.

President Trump visited five battleground states while his challenger Mr Biden spoke at a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

The Democratic candidate maintains a solid national lead in the polls ahead of Tuesday's general election.

But this advantage is narrower in key states which could decide the result.

More than 90 million people have already cast their ballots in early voting, putting the country on course for its highest turnout in a century.

The election comes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The US has recorded more cases and more deaths than any other country worldwide, reporting more than 99,000 infections on Saturday alone.

Trump travels across five states in final push for votes

The Republican president had a punishing schedule on Sunday, holding rallies in Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia, followed later by Florida - all states where polls suggest a tighter race.

Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania

The Democratic challenger and former vice president meanwhile headed to Pennsylvania, place of his birth and another key state in the election. Mr Trump narrowly won there in 2016 but polls suggest Mr Biden is slightly ahead this year.

Mr Biden also addressed reports that Trump will declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks as if he is ahead.

"The president's not going to steal this election," he told reporters. The Democratic candidate also criticized Mr Trump for encouraging his supporters after some forced a Biden campaign bus to stop on a Texas highway, something the FBI has now confirmed it is investigating./BBC

