Emergency Measures: 25 Vans from the Ministry of Interior Will Help the Emergency Ambulances in Sofia

Urgent measures are taken after a case with a 33-year-old man who died while waiting for medical help in Sofia.

25 vans are provided by the system of the Ministry of Interior, which will be available to the emergency ambulance service in Sofia. A driver will be provided for each of them, as well as a second person trained in first aid. This was announced to BNR by the Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov.

The Minister will also hold talks to the owners of private ambulances so that they can join.

Due to the many signals lately, it happens that emergency medics are often late, and sometimes this could be fatal.

Only for the weekend emergency calls received in the Emergency Medical Help in Sofia were over 1500. Around 300 of them are for persons with suspicions of COVID-19 or a proven one. The emergency teams, which were on duty are between 17 and 20. Just last week spokerperson for Emergency Medical Help Centre in Sofia said that they are on the verge of collapse lacking people and equipment.

Owners of private ambulances announced days ago that they could help. At the moment, it is difficult for them to get involved in the fight against the coronavirus, as they do not have access to the system, which shows where there are free beds. For this reason, in many cases, in which they still go to the address, a tour of the medical establishments begins.