COVID-19 in Belgium: Restaurants Close, Quarantine and Curfew

Belgium imposes stricter quarantine measures as of today. They will last about a month and a half and include the closure of stores that do not sell basic necessities. All bars, cafes and restaurants were already closed last week, and a night curfew is in force.

"Our only goal is to prevent health services from collapsing under the pressure, which is already enormous. To achieve this, it is clear that a long-term and collective effort will be needed. I realize that these are drastic and especially painful measures. But these are last-minute measures, "said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croix.

As of today, companies are required to send their employees to work from home where possible.

Belgium is the country with the highest infection rate in the European Union, and hospitals in many parts of the country are already full.

