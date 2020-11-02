Protests in Bulgaria: Day 116

Protesters marched in downtown Sofia for the 116th night in a row. Three demonstrations blocked traffic in the capital. The Eagle Bridge was also closed.

Dissatisfied people waved tricolors, and there was a cordon of police officers in front of the government building. On the occasion of November 1 - the Day of the People's Awakeners - the protesters quoted Aleko Konstantinov, Zahari Stoyanov and Hristo Botev and dozens of other awakeners.

