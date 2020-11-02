COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1225 Newly Registered Cases
Bulgaria: There are 1,225 newly registered cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. 5 457 PCR tests were performed. Positive results are 22.4% of all tested. Currently, there are 32,241 active cases in the country, 2,680 are hospitalized, and 169 are treated in intensive care units.
Again, most newly infected are registered in Sofia - 575, 68 are found in the cities of Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad.
19 people have died, according to the Unified Information Portal.
