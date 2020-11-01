Covid-19: Austria Prepares for Second Lockdown in the Fight Against Coronavirus

Austria imposed a second lockdown after the coronavirus pandemic got out of control in the past two weeks. The government gave up as its plan to make do with lighter, targeted measures failed to stem the surge reports Bloomberg.

 Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced the new restrictions on Saturday, roughly following Germany’s example with a partial lockdown. Schools, hairdressers and non-essential shops will stay open this time, and restrictions on leaving the home apply only at night. Restaurants, cafes and hotels will close except for takeaway food and for business travelers. Gyms, cinemas and theaters will be shuttered too. The rules will kick in Tuesday and remain in force until the end of November.

 “There will be a second lockdown in Austria from Tuesday,” Kurz told journalists in a press conference that was carried live by most TV stations. “Like in the spring, it will be necessary to abstain from a lot of things.”/Bloomberg

