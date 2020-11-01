Bulgaria Celebrates National Enlighteners' Day

Bulgaria celebrates the National Enlighteners' Day. The holiday is celebrated from 1909 when, for the first time in Plovdiv, the society demonstrated the respect towards the people of the spirit. For a national holiday commemorating Bulgarian deserved people, the day was announced on November 1, 1923, with the decree of Tsar Boris III.

In 1945, the celebration of the holiday was banned. But it began to commemorate again after a decision of the 36th National Assembly on October 28, 1992. Since then, November 1 has been officially declared a National Enlighteners' Day and a non-working day for all schools in the country.

Traditionally, the National Enlighteners' Day honors the memory and the work of scholars, enlighteners, national liberation fighters who have preserved over the centuries Bulgarian self-consciousness, the spiritual values ​​of the nation and its morals.

The day is also a holiday of the Bulgarian teacher.

