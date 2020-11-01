COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1083 Newly Registered Cases, 52844 Total

1083 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. 7 259 PCR tests were performed.

Thus, the total number of infected in the country is 52,844. Of these, the active cases are 31,520. 168 are newly cured and 25 people have died in the last day. 166 people are in the intensive care unit, the data of the Unified Information Portal show. Most new cases are again in Sofia - 740, followed by Plovdiv with 136 and Varna with 114 cases.

