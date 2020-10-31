COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2891 New Cases, 51041 Total

2891 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. 12,634 PCR tests were performed.



Thus, the total number of infected in the country is 51,041. 182 are newly cured and 29 people have died in the last 24 hours. 165 are in the intensive care unit, the data of the Unified Information Portal show. The most infected are in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and Blagoevgrad.