Germany Declares Entire Territory of Bulgaria a "Risk Region"

Germany declares the entire territory of Bulgaria a "risk region" from November 1. This imposes restrictive measures on the citizens traveling from Bulgaria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

According to the Bulgarian Embassy in Berlin, a mandatory PCR test requirement is in force for all those who arrive in Germany from a "risk region" and have been in one in the last 14 days. Only the presence of a negative test is grounds for exemption from 14-day home quarantine. It does not apply to transit passengers through a "risk region".

The new measures for the Bulgarians arriving in Germany come into force today

Until November 1, 2020, the list of risk regions from Bulgaria included the districts of Sofia - city, Blagoevgrad, Razgrad, Sliven and Targovishte.

