Coronavirus Global Count Surpasses 45 Million

The global count of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 45 million, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 45,018,354 as of 04:55 GMT on Friday, Sputnik reported citing the university.

More than 1.18 million people have died of the disease, the university added. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India and Brazil. (ANI)