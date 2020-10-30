Coronavirus Global Count Surpasses 45 Million

World | October 30, 2020, Friday // 12:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Coronavirus Global Count Surpasses 45 Million pixabay.com

The global count of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 45 million, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University.
The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 45,018,354 as of 04:55 GMT on Friday, Sputnik reported citing the university.

More than 1.18 million people have died of the disease, the university added. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India and Brazil. (ANI)

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria