COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2689 New Cases - 23,6 Per Cent of All Tested

2689 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country when 11 376 PCR tests were performed, according to the latest published data on the Unified Information Portal. This means that positive samples are 23.6 percent of the tests performed.

The highest number of newly infected people is again in Sofia - 1048, followed by Plovdiv with 268 and Varna with 160. 2376 are already patients with coronavirus, hospitalized, 167 are in the intensive care unit. 536 people were cured during the last day, 28 died

