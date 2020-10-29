North Macedonia and Bulgaria Seek Solution to Historical Dispute

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 29, 2020, Thursday // 15:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: North Macedonia and Bulgaria Seek Solution to Historical Dispute

Bulgaria would recognize Macedonian as one of the official languages of the country and acknowledge Macedonian identity, if North Macedonia acknowledges the "Historical truth", as defined by Sofia, and admit there are Bulgarian foundations upon which any Macedonian identity, and the official language, have been created. The Bulgarian compromise came at the sitting of the Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) in Brussels, the online edition of Politico announced referring to a senior diplomat.

Representatives of Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said for BNR that they would not comment the publication and pointed out that Bulgaria’s position remains as approved by the country’s Parliament. Bulgaria’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva already commented that “in the way Bulgaria recognizes reality, Skopje as well must recognize the past”./bnr

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: north macedonia, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria