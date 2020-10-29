Bulgarian President Radev Self-Isolates, His General Secretary Tested Positive for COVID-19
The General Secretary of the Bulgarian President, Dimitar Stoyanov, has a positive test for coronavirus as of today, the press center of the presidency announced. Dimitar Stoyanov has been on leave since October 26, and his last contact with employees at the presidential institution was on October 23. The positive coronavirus test was reported to the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate.
The president and the employees with whom he was in contact, went into self-isolation and remote mode of operation until the prescription of the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate, the press office of the head of state announced.
All measures have been taken for the normal functioning of the presidential institution.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » North Macedonia and Bulgaria Seek Solution to Historical Dispute
- » Biden Holds 12 Point Lead over Trump in New National Poll
- » Bulgaria: Prison for Unregulated Passenger Transport
- » Bulgarian PM Borissov: We Must Observe All The Measures
- » EU Could Support France with Sanctions Against Turkey
- » NEW MEASURES: Bulgaria Closes High Schools, Universities and All Night Clubs