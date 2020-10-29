Bulgaria Received 2593 Vials of Remdesivir
2593 vials of Remdesivir arrived in Bulgaria. The drug is used to treat patients with COVID-19 in moderate and severe condition, the Ministry of Health said, quoted by BGNES.
Record morbidity and 50% increase in deaths from COVID-19 in Bulgaria
At 16:30 the regional health inspections in Sofia-city, Sofia district, Blagoevgrad, Pernik and Kyustendil will receive the medicine.
Later today, quantities of the drug will reach the remaining 23 RHIs in the country.
