Biden Holds 12 Point Lead over Trump in New National Poll

October 29, 2020, Thursday
Democratic presidential nominee and former US Vice President Joe Biden led the incumbent US President Donald Trump in the poll by 12 points on Wednesday.

The Hill quoting CNN's new poll reported that the former US Vice President gets 54 per cent support among likely voters in the survey while Trump trails at 42 per cent -- a wider gap than most national polls show. The survey also showed that Biden is heading into the Election Day with far greater support than what former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton enjoyed before her defeat to Trump. The Hill further reported that Biden has led every CNN poll since last year against Trump.

According to the Hill, Biden's lead "is fueled by" yearning margins among Democratic-friendly blocs and narrow ones among demographics that are typically in favour of the GOP (The Republicans). Biden leads by 61 per cent to 37 per cent lead among women and a 71-24 per cent lead among non-white voters. However, the former vice president trails by 1 point among men and 2 points among white voters.

The poll also states that Biden leads Trump among senior citizen voters -- a group that is often considered as a Republican-leaning group -- by 65 per cent to 44 per cent.

Biden has a net-positive favorability rating with 55 per cent of likely voters saying that they have a favourable view of him and 42 per cent saying that they have an unfavourable view of him. Whereas in the case of his Republican counterpart, Trump's approval rating stands at 42 per cent while 55 per cent disapprove the job he did as President of the United States.

"The CNN poll, conducted by SSRS, surveyed 886 likely voters from Oct. 23-26 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 per cent," The Hill reported further.

The US presidential election is scheduled to take place on November 3. (ANI)

