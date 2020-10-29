Education Minister: 15 Schools in Bulgaria Are Entirely on Remote Learning

15 schools in the country are entirely online. This was explained by the Minister of Education Krassimir Valchev. Most of them are in Sofia, the rest are in Targovishte, Shumen, Ruse.

"The largest percentage of quarantined students is in Sofia. To date, I have allowed all schools that have applied to go to e-learning. There are 15 of them, but I expect them to become more. Unfortunately, we have deaths in the system. We must be responsible for this and help the doctors to deal with the situation ", added the Minister of Education.

According to Valchev, the incidence in schools is at the same level as in large companies and enterprises. He considers it reasonable to make the decision for online learning in high school, where it is effective, unlike students in primary school, where online learning does not work.

"I keep saying that face-to-face training is the best. We should not glorify online learning because it has gaps. At the moment, the situation is such that there is no single formula, no single solution. I continue to be of the opinion that schools should not be closed first and action should be taken locally. The fact is that the situation is deteriorating and my arguments are becoming lighter, "said Valchev.

He gave the example of France and Germany, which also left their schools open. The Minister explained that 16 countries are being monitored in order to make an adequate decision in our country as well. Only 3 of them have chosen to close schools.