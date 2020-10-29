COVID-19 in India: Total Cases Surged to 8 Million

October 29, 2020
With 49,881 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 8 040 203, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With 517 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounts to 120 527, as per the Union Health Ministry. Total active cases are 603 687 after a decrease of 7 116 in the last 24 hours. The total cured cases are 7 315 989 with 56 480 new discharges in the last 24 hours

Meanwhile, a total of 106 563 440 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 28. Of these 1 075 760 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

