LIVE: Bulgaria Reported A Record Morbidity of COVID-19, 50 Per Cent Increase in Deaths

50% is the increase in deaths



The Ministry of Health reported a record morbidity of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 3 days - over 220 per 100,000 people. And the death rate has increased by 50%.

Our country ranks second in the Balkans in terms of morbidity and 21st in Europe. In terms of mortality, we are 10th in the EU and 4th in the Balkans.

"We are far from collective immunity," said Dr. Boyko Penkov, Deputy Minister of Health.

"Emergency departments are exhausted," said Pirogov's chief, Prof. Asen Baltov. "Let's help each other, wear masks, keep a distance," called Prof. Baltov.

The hospitalized cases are expected to reach 4,000 in the coming weeks, the Pirogov chief explained.

"Contradictory speech, especially by doctors, is dangerous for society. If you have a calm conversation with a sick person, you can become infected after an hour. The most important thing is the control of the measures and the conviction of the people that they should wear masks ", he pointed out.

He again reminded of the 4 "D", emphasizing not to overdo it with vitamin D and strongly recommended not to use immunostimulants in large quantities.

Kantardzhiev reiterated that rapid antigen tests should be adopted in hospital admissions, ambulances and schools. They can be done by doctors, nurses or orderlies.

"This is the first coronavirus screening. It costs only 15-20 leva. It should be widely used for control in labor collectives in order to catch the first cases and to isolate them ", the professor explained.

185 laboratories perform PCR tests across the country. To examine people with COVID-19 tests, as well as for flu, costs about 30 leva, Kantardzhiev explained.

Regarding influenza viruses, he said their first circulation began in November.

"Last year, the circulation slowed down by two months. The epidemic spread of influenza is in December. The peak is usually the middle or third third of January or February. "