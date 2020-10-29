Weather in Bulgaria: Cool and Rainy, Code Yellow in Five Districts

The weather today is determined by a Mediterranean cyclone passing through the Bosphorus. It will be relatively cool with temperatures between 13 and 18 degrees. Rainfall in the country during the day will be strongest in Southeastern Bulgaria, where at some points the quantities will be about 50 liters per square meter. Yellow code for dangerous weather has been announced for the districts of Smolyan, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Yambol and Burgas.

Rain will fall, although much less, in areas of Eastern and Central Bulgaria. In the western half of the country around and in the afternoon the sun will appear. In the mountains the weather will be cloudy - with precipitation in the eastern mountains. The most significant will be the quantities in Strandzha, Sakar and the Rhodopes. Temperatures - from 4 degrees in the high parts to 13 in the low.

On Friday, the cooling will continue. A cold wind will blow from the west, with particularly strong gusts in the Danube plain and mountains. Rain is coming, which will pass over the country from west to east. During the weekend the precipitation will be less, but the daily temperatures will decrease. In the first days of November the weather will be cool - the temperatures will remain low, there will be conditions for morning fog.

This morning the air in our country is polluted above the allowable in Vidin, Plovdiv and Ruse. The highest concentrations of fine dust particles were reported in Ruse - at night and in the early hours today about twice above normal. Increased winds on Friday and Saturday and the influx of cooler air are expected to clear the lower atmosphere. However, the first days of November are foggy, which will again create conditions for the accumulation of pollutants.