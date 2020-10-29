Germany Registers 16 000 Coronavirus Cases - Highest Daily Increase Since the Pandemic

Robert Koch Institute reported today that Germany has recorded 16,774 new coronavirus infections over a 24-hour period, marking the country's highest daily increase since the pandemic began.

This brings the total number of cases so far to 481,013. The institute gave the death toll as 10,272, an increase of 89 compared to the previous day.

Thursday's figure marks a jump from the previous daily case record of 14,964, set a day earlier.

The surge in infections comes as Germany's federal and state governments agreed on Wednesday to sweeping contact restrictions for the month of November in a bid to stem coronavirus infections.

The restrictions, which include shutting down cultural and recreational facilities and closing restaurants as well as limiting outdoor gatherings to members of no more than two households, are to come into effect on Monday.

"We have to act, and now," Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. "If infections continue at this rate, we will be at the limits of the capacities of our health system."

She noted that 75 per cent of all infections could no longer be tracked.

The November shutdown, which brings back sweeping restrictions not seen since the start of the pandemic in March and April, is intended to quell soaring case numbers ahead of the Christmas season./DPA

