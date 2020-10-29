COVID-19: Bulgarian Health Minister in Self-isolation

The Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov and the National Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev are in self-isolation, as they were in contact with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who tested positive earlier this week. PCR tests results of both are negative.

They will not be present at the weekly press-conference of the National Operational Headquarters scheduled for today.

The head of RHI Sofia, Dr. Dancho Penchev, who resigned, will not be present at the briefing as well.

At the press-conference will be present Professor Todor Kantardzhiev and the Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Boyko Penkov, the directors of " Pirogov" and "Alexandrovska" hospitals Prof. Asen Baltov and Prof. Boris Bogov respectively, as well as the acting director of RHI Sofia Dr. Ilonka Maeva.