COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Another Day with Anti-Record Numbers

October 29, 2020, Thursday
Another daily record of newly infected is reported by the Unified Information Portal for the last 24 hours - 2760. This is 27.7 percent of the total 9,946 tests performed.

The cured for the last day are 216. The deceased are 36. 162 people are in intensive care units.

Most of the newly infected are again in Sofia - 1075 are the last identified cases. There are 206 confirmed new cases in Plovdiv.

