Bulgarian PM Borissov: We Must Observe All The Measures

I call on all Bulgarians to observe and follow the regulations of the health authorities. Coronavirus is a serious disease. All the ministers and their teams, me and my team, who are under quarantine, strictly follow them. The laws are the same for everyone, but obviously with some exceptions (to the quarantine rule) - President Radev. Only he was given a few hours of quarantine by the health services. This was written on Facebook by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on October 28.

"I did not violate my quarantine and cancelled all the planned public events. People cannot be divided according to the position they hold. This is the rule of law," Borissov stressed.

Commenting on the draft Budget 2021 and criticism expressed by the President, PM said:

"We are not making a pre-election budget. This is a post-election budget so that people continue to work and live in Bulgaria. Only months ago we were accused of not giving money to people. Now we have developed programs, we have found funds through European programs, through compensatory mechanisms and in all possible ways, including tax rebates. We added more funds in order to overcome this horrifying pandemic and we are accused of preparing pre-election budget. How is it possible, this party (referring to the opposition socialist party), because of which we paid billions for Belene Nuclear Power Project, the bankruptcy of Corporate Commercial Bank, for the compensation of the TPPs, now accuse us?

Democracy is a very good thing. Which party will implement the next year’s budget depends on the Bulgarian people, Borissov added. (Ed. note - Bulgaria will hold parliamentary elections around March 2021 and presidential elections in the autumn of 2021)

***

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev on Tuesday, October 27, criticized the draft 2021 budget proposed by the government. Radev said that "the cabinet has

proposed a ruinous budget with huge spending without goals and plans,without clear procedures and without justification of the outcomes from this spending"..

Radev went on to say that with the ruinous budget "the Prime Minister is aware that he is buying comfort and power with the money of the people; what is more, he is making future generations slaves to huge spending,” the head of state added./BNT