Bulgaria: Doctor from Yambol Re-Infected with Coronavirus

A doctor from Yambol was re-infected with coronavirus after he became ill a few months ago and acquired antibodies. This was announced by the regional governor Dimitar Ivanov.

As of today, the work of the community centers and the pensioners' clubs in the district is suspended for 14 days. For now, nightclubs, clubs and restaurants will operate under strict control and a limited number of visitors.

