Bulgarian Ministry of Economy Closes Due to Infected Employees by COVID-19
Business | October 28, 2020, Wednesday // 13:55| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
The buildings of the Ministry of Economy will be closed for complete disinfection due to established cases of coronavirus among employees. All necessary measures have been taken. This was announced by the department.
