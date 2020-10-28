Study: Over 80% of COVID-19 Patients Suffer Vtamin D Deficiency





Doctors from Spain have found that more than 80 percent of patients admitted to one of the hospitals in Santander with mild or severe forms of COVID-19 at the first peak of the pandemic, suffered from vitamin D deficiency, TASS reported, citing announcement of the US Society of Endocrinology.

"We need to monitor and compensate for cases of vitamin D deficiency, this is important for the elderly and the chronically ill, especially vulnerable to COVID-19. Vitamin D supplements should be recommended for patients already infected with coronavirus, which will certainly have a positive effect on the condition of muscles, bones and immunity, "said Prof. Jose Hernandez of the University of Cantabria in Santander, quoted by the press service of the Society of Endocrinology.

As early as April, British scientists published a study that revealed a possible statistical link between vitamin D deficiency and an increased likelihood of death from coronavirus infection. In May, American scientists came to a similar conclusion, but many doctors around the world doubt that there is a link between vitamin D and lesions of the new coronavirus.