Crazy Bitcoin Stories You Won’t Believe Are Real

Bitcoin has been around for over a decade now, and in this time it’s managed to become one of the most popular currencies across the globe. Following its great trading potential and countless benefits, it’s safe to say that plenty of people developed an avid interest in the cryptocurrency that’s resulted in some incredible stories over the years. We’re happy to report that while a lot of these stories can get pretty wild, the majority of them have a positive outcome that gives us hope for the future of Bitcoin. Without further ado, here are some of the craziest Bitcoin stories you’ll have the pleasure of reading.

Slow and Steady Wins the Race

In its early days, Bitcoin was barely worth enough to get you a cheap hotdog from a food truck! While this certainly worked as a deterrent for tons of people, one anonymous person believed in the potential Bitcoin held and over a year reportedly managed to buy over 12,000 Bitcoins. Getting busy with life, our anonymous hero put Bitcoin on the backburner to focus on other things, but never truly forgot about his little treasure, periodically checking the latest updates on the cryptocurrency, its worth, and how his small investment was faring.

By the time 2013 came and Bitcoin prices had skyrocketed to $1,000 per Bitcoin, the person was sitting on a multimillion-dollar fortune! Showing a great deal of restraint and patience, our hero started selling his stash little by little as to not attract any attention. With quite a big sum on his hands, the individual invested on multiple fronts to secure his future. The most shocking thing about the whole story – this person kept his job despite his fast-growing fortune! If that’s not immense willpower then we don’t know that is.

The Teenaged Millionaire

This story has become quite popular over the years, so we wouldn’t be surprised if you’ve already heard of it. Still, even if you have, it’s definitely worth the second read. Bitcoin trading has become quite a big trend recently, with incredible guides, software, and apps such as bitcoinstorm.io being released constantly to help us achieve our cryptocurrency dreams. This type of advanced trading software can help us easily navigate the Bitcoin trading process and potentially make us millions, but the story of Erik Fineman and his path to Bitcoin fortune comes from a time before all of this!

After receiving $1,000 as a birthday gift from his grandmother when he turned 11, instead of spending them on the latest gaming console like most other kids his age, Eric Fineman decided to invest his money in Bitcoin! This happened back in 2011 when you could get Bitcoin for as low as 11$, so naturally, a few years later his investment paid off when his Bitcoin amassed him a staggering $100,000! The savvy young entrepreneur used his earning to start an online education company, which lead him to a path of becoming a millionaire before he even turned eighteen!

The Bitcoin Hitman Conundrum

Not all Bitcoin stories have a positive spin, and that’s the case with the story of an Italian woman who used Bitcoin to hire a Hitman! There have been a few cases where Bitcoin has been used for illegal activities throughout the years, but this failed murder plot is one of the strangest. The hired hit was intended for the woman’s boyfriend, but when things with the deal went south, the Denmark native was found guilty resulting in six years of prison time. On top of this, the woman also lost her resident privileges in Denmark, her home for over three decades.

The $100,000 Hard Drive

Here’s a Bitcoin trading story that takes an unfortunate turn. James Howells, a man from Wales, started working with Bitcoin back in 2009 from his PC. After a bit when he decided it’s time for an upgrade, he disassembled the device and threw the parts away not too long after. The catch – that hard drive was filled to the brim with Bitcoins! Looking at Bitcoin prices today, the estimate of the Bitcoins on the hard drive would be worth around 100,000 dollars, something that Howells is going to be beating himself up about for a while.

Surprisingly, Howells has taken the whole situation pretty well. He regrets not thinking his actions through, but he knows that he can’t go back in time and fix things. Despite his bad luck with Bitcoin, the man is still quite active when it comes to trading cryptocurrency. When asked what he’d do if he does ever manage to recover the hard drive, James Howells said he’d get a Lamborghini – a worthy goal by our standards.