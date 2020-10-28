Cristiano Ronaldo to Miss the Clash with Messi, Out of Juventus - Barcelona

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the Champions League group stage clash with rival Lionel Messi tonight after the Italian champions failed to declare the Portugal international had tested negative in time to face Fc Barcelona.

 The Serie A champions announced Ronaldo testes positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 13, and UEFA protocol states a player has until 24 hours before kick off to return a negative test before he can be declared available. Apparently his test last evening was positive again reported Portuguese and Italian media.

 As Juve and Barca meet on Wednesday and no negative test was presented to UEFA, Ronaldo will not be available for selection./ESPN

