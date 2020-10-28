COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Anti-Record of 2569 Registered Cases, 145 in Intensive Care
The number of people infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria continues to grow. For the last 24 hours, 2569 people tested positive in 11226 PCR tests.
The good news is that the number of people in intensive care units is four less than yesterday - 145 people. About 100 new patients have been admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours and the number is now 2,217. 293 people have been cured and 25 have lost the battle with the disease.
