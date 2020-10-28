COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Anti-Record of 2569 Registered Cases, 145 in Intensive Care

Society » HEALTH | October 28, 2020, Wednesday // 08:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Anti-Record of 2569 Registered Cases, 145 in Intensive Care

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria continues to grow. For the last 24 hours, 2569 people tested positive in 11226 PCR tests.

The good news is that the number of people in intensive care units is four less than yesterday - 145 people. About 100 new patients have been admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours and the number is now 2,217. 293 people have been cured and 25 have lost the battle with the disease.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria