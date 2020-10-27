Bulgarian Scientist: There Is Some Existing Immunity to the Coronavirus, Masks Decrease Risk with 90%

There is cross-immunity in the body, if we have had another type of coronavirus infection, the body also has some immunity against severe COVID-19 symptoms.

This was stated by Assoc. Prof. Lyubomira Nikolaeva-Glomb, virologist and Head of the Virology Department at the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. According to her, it is not possible to speak with certainty about re-infection with COVID-2, as these cases are very limited all over the world.

Assoc. Prof. Nikolaeva explained that the virus is transmitted through a droplet that is large enough to be stopped by a mask as a mechanical barrier. The masks, although they cannot guarantee 100% protection, protect up to over 90 percent of the cases, the expert said.

The coronavirus itself is one of the most genetically stable. Genetic variability of a virus is a characteristic feature that allows it to adapt to the environment, the expert explained./BNT