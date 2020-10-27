COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Another Two Regions in the "Red Zone"

Razgrad and Kyustendil are the two new regions that are moving into the "Red Zone" of coronavirus spread today with more than 120 infected per 100,000 people, BTA reported.

According to the Order of the Minister of Health, planned operations and scheduled admission in the medical establishments for hospital treatment in these regions are suspended. In the red zone are the city of Sofia and the regions of Blagoevgrad, Sliven, Gabrovo, Targovishte, Shumen and Ruse. The critical points in the country became 9.

During the last 24 hours 28 new cases have been registered on the territory of Razgrad region.

Thus, the total number of registered cases of COVID-19 in Razgrad district is 480. 276 of these are currently active, 203 are in home treatment, while five new patients were admitted to hospital. The planned operations and admissions in the hospitals are stopped.

Tighter anti-epidemic measures are being introduced in the Kyustendil region as of today, announced the Regional Crisis Headquarters. The measures will be valid until November 10 and envisage the suspension of the planned operations and the planned admission of patients in the hospitals and medical establishments in the region. Temporarily will be closed all nightclubs there - discos, bars, clubs.