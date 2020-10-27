Northern Bulgarian District of Rousse Added to "Red Zones"

The Northern Bulgarian district of Rousse has been added to the "red zones" on the map with the coronavirus spread map in the country. The red category includes the areas where more than 120 per 100,000 people are infected with the virus.

Bars and discos will be closed in Rousse from tomorrow, October 28. Mass outdoor and indoor events are also prohibited. It is recommended that family events, such as indoor weddings and baptisms, be limited to 30 guests.

Until about two weeks ago, the area was in the so-called yellow zone in morbidity, but the sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases placed it in the orange and then the red zone. By order of the Regional Health Inspectorate, the scheduled surgical procedures and the planned admission in all medical establishments have been suspended until November 30.

In the past week alone, there have been cases of children and teachers with COVID-19 in 5 schools and kindergartens, as well as in two social institutions in the district.

The University of Rousse has already switched entirely to distance learning by November 8th.

It is also recommended that employers, who have the opportunity, introduce a remote form of work or provide the necessary disinfection 4 times a day, sufficient physical distance and protective masks for their employees./BNT