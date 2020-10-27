Protests in Bulgaria: Day 101

110 days of protests against the government and the chief prosecutor. Today, October 26, Slavi Trifonov's party "There is such peoples" and Maya Manolova's Civic Platform "Stand Up.BG" responded.to last week's invitation by the main organisers of the protest, the Poisonous Trio.

The staring pint of the protest was as usual, the Trinagle of Power in downtown Sofia. Then the protesters clocked traffic on Tsar Osvoboditel Bulevard, as on previous nights, a procession took place to Eagles’ Bridge.

The Poisonous Trio are forming a network for fair elections and gather like-minded people. As a motive for the invitation from the Poisonous Trio, they pointed out "the mass rigging in the election process in favour of the ruling party and the inaction of the law enforcement bodies in the cases of abuses with this Constitutional right".

At today's meeting with the formations of Maya Manolova and Slavi Trifonov, several proposals were reached, which will contribute to a transparent election process in the country. One of them is the establishment of a common network of volunteers to monitor the entire election process in all polling stations.

Arman Babikyan, "Poisonous Trio": "This is the step between “everyone wants and everyone does”. We tried to take this first small step. I do not overload it with any expectations. But there must be action between “everyone wants and everyone does”. We started such actions and I hope many people, because it is voluntary, to get involved and help in this. No one has 12-15 thousand people available to be able to scatter them in the polling stations.None of us has the means to pay such observers ".

The chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria!" Hristo Ivanov did not attend the meeting, although he was invited. He told BNT that in an effort to ensure a fair conduct of the elections at a later stage, he would join these workshops.