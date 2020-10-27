Arrests and Riots in Some Italian Cities Against Restrictions

Several arrests and 28 detained, this is the balance of the protests and looting that yesterday set fire in several Italian cities. The results are seven arrests and dozens of complaints ranging from aggravated theft to property damage.

In Milan

Twenty-eight people were taken to the Milan police headquarters after last night's incidents in Milan during an unauthorized demonstration against coronavirus control measures. Their cases are being investigated by investigators for legal action against them.

Several hundred people took part in the protest, claiming that the perpetrators of the riots were very young. Damage mainly to the open area of ​​clubs, scooters and bicycle rentals, a tram, and a lighter bottle was thrown at a local police car, Il Messaggero reported.

In Turin

Two Egyptians were arrested by police for theft from the Gucci store in Via Roma, Turin, during anti-government protests against Covid's restrictions last night. They are accused of theft and aggravated resistance. Three Italians were arrested again for resistance, including one for aggravated theft at Louis Vuitton's store. Five more people were arrested during the riots, including some belonging to football groups. / La Repubblica