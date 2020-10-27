COVID-19 in Sofia: Critical Situation in Pirogov Hospital
There are 61 medics in the Pirogov Emergency Hospital with COVID-19, three clinics are closed. This was announced on BTV by the director of the hospital Asen Baltov. He stressed that in the next two days the hospital will be reorganized, after which help will be sought from medical students to help out in the sections without coronavirus.
"The spread is already diffuse among the patients. It is possible to reduce the volume of work, but it will not stop. Whoever can be treated will be treated," Baltov said. Abdominal surgery, neurology and one orthopedics are temporarily closed for two weeks. According to Capital, the emergency hospital have 2,360 employees, which means that 2.5% of the staff are infected.
