COVID-19 in Sofia: Critical Situation in Pirogov Hospital

Society » HEALTH | October 27, 2020, Tuesday // 09:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Sofia: Critical Situation in Pirogov Hospital wikipedia

There are 61 medics in the Pirogov Emergency Hospital with COVID-19, three clinics are closed. This was announced on BTV by the director of the hospital Asen Baltov. He stressed that in the next two days the hospital will be reorganized, after which help will be sought from medical students to help out in the sections without coronavirus.

"The spread is already diffuse among the patients. It is possible to reduce the volume of work, but it will not stop. Whoever can be treated will be treated," Baltov said. Abdominal surgery, neurology and one orthopedics are temporarily closed for two weeks. According to Capital, the emergency hospital have 2,360 employees, which means that 2.5% of the staff are infected.      

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pirogov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria