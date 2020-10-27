Bulgarian Government, Employers and Unions to Discuss 2021 Budget
pixabay.com
The tripartite council will meet to discuss next year's budget. Government, employers and unions will meet online. They will discuss the draft state budget for 2021, as well as the medium-term budget program of the cabinet until 2023.
The agenda of the meeting also includes the money of the state social insurance, as well as of the National Health Insurance Fund.
