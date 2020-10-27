COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Black Record of 2243 Daily Cases and 42 Deaths

A new black record is set by the coronavirus in Bulgaria. In one day, 42 people lost their lives. 2,243 are new cases with just over 7,600 PCR tests performed. This means that one third of all samples give a positive result.

Again, the largest number of newly infected is in Sofia - 913, followed by Plovdiv with 209 and Blagoevgrad with 130. There are over 100 positive samples in Varna.

2,130 people are already in hospital, with 149 of the patients in need of intensive care. 296 people were cured of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.