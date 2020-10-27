COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Black Record of 2243 Daily Cases and 42 Deaths
A new black record is set by the coronavirus in Bulgaria. In one day, 42 people lost their lives. 2,243 are new cases with just over 7,600 PCR tests performed. This means that one third of all samples give a positive result.
Again, the largest number of newly infected is in Sofia - 913, followed by Plovdiv with 209 and Blagoevgrad with 130. There are over 100 positive samples in Varna.
2,130 people are already in hospital, with 149 of the patients in need of intensive care. 296 people were cured of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Tightened COVID-19 Measures in Several Bulgarian Cities
- » Bulgaria: Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate's Director Resigns
- » COVID-19 in Sofia: Emergency Medical Aid is Fully Mobilized
- » Global COVID-19 Cases Near 43 Million
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 327 New Cases, 2036 in Hospitals
- » COVID-19: Bulgarian Prototype Vaccine Ready by the End of 2020