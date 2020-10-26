Bulgarian Defence Minister Without A Mask at Military Exercises

A day after Prime Minister Boyko Borissov tested positive for a coronavirus and a number of other government officials and high-ranking officers in the armed forces were being treated or isolated, Defense Minister Krassimir Karakachanov visited the Balkan Wall 2020 tactical military exercise - largest conducted by the Army in the last 20 years according to the Ministry of Defense. Previously he had also limited his contacts due to a meeting with the positive for COVID-19 commander of the Air Force.

As it became clear from Karakachanov's words to Btv, the Deputy-Prime Minister was 10 days of isolation, meanwhile he took tests on the fourth and the ninth day. The Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate did not quarantine him, he specified in connection with the resignation of the head of the health inspectorate earlier today.

Today Karakachanov shook hands with servicemen without observing the obligatory distance and without wearing protective mask. When asked why he does not comply with the anti-epidemic measures, the Minister answered that it is a matter of respect when you talk to someone, not to wear a mask. Officers and soldiers present were wearing masks however.

He also publicly put disinfectant on his hands, as he thought it was right to use it after contact, not before contact.