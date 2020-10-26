Bulgarian Defence Minister Without A Mask at Military Exercises

Politics | October 26, 2020, Monday // 18:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Defence Minister Without A Mask at Military Exercises MD

A day after Prime Minister Boyko Borissov tested positive for a coronavirus and a number of other government officials and high-ranking officers in the armed forces were being treated or isolated, Defense Minister Krassimir Karakachanov visited the Balkan Wall 2020 tactical military exercise - largest conducted by the Army in the last 20 years according to the Ministry of Defense. Previously he had also limited his contacts due to a meeting with the positive for COVID-19 commander of the Air Force.

 As it became clear from Karakachanov's words to Btv, the Deputy-Prime Minister was 10 days of isolation, meanwhile he took tests on the fourth and the ninth day. The Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate did not quarantine him, he specified in connection with the resignation of the head of the health inspectorate earlier today.

Today Karakachanov shook hands with servicemen without observing the obligatory distance and without wearing protective mask. When asked why he does not comply with the anti-epidemic measures, the Minister answered that it is a matter of respect when you talk to someone, not to wear a mask. Officers and soldiers present were wearing masks however.

 He also publicly put disinfectant on his hands, as he thought it was right to use it after contact, not before contact.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: exercise, army, Karakachanov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria