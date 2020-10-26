Bulgaria: Public Heating in Sofia Will Start on Wednesday
Toplofikacia Sofia EAD starts on Wednesday, October 28, the general switching on of the heating as public utilities in the capital, the company announced on its website. Kindergartens, schools and health facilities will be included in stages, then residential buildings in all areas, and finally - administrative and business users.
The company reminds the customers to open the valves of their radiators as much as possible, so that there is no need for additional air removal from the radiators after the start of the heating, as well as to check their electronic meter devices. In case their display is turned off, they should seek assistance from their service company - so called "heat accountant".
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Two Teachers from Northeastern Bulgaria Lost the Battle with COVID-19
- » Tightened COVID-19 Measures in Several Bulgarian Cities
- » Bulgaria: Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate's Director Resigns
- » Schools Can Move To Remote Learning in Bulgaria
- » COVID-19 in Sofia: Emergency Medical Aid is Fully Mobilized
- » Global COVID-19 Cases Near 43 Million