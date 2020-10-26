Bulgaria: Public Heating in Sofia Will Start on Wednesday

Toplofikacia Sofia EAD starts on Wednesday, October 28, the general switching on of the heating as public utilities in the capital, the company announced on its website. Kindergartens, schools and health facilities will be included in stages, then residential buildings in all areas, and finally - administrative and business users.

 The company reminds the customers to open the valves of their radiators as much as possible, so that there is no need for additional air removal  from the radiators after the start of the heating, as well as to check their electronic meter devices. In case their display is turned off, they should seek assistance from their service company  - so called "heat accountant".

